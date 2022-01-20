The 1/6 Committee Releases Damning Information Against Trump

The 1/6 Committee’s letter to Ivanka Trump contained damning information about Donald Trump.

In his letter, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote, “The Committee is aware that certain White House staff devoted time during the violent riot to rebutting questions regarding whether the President was attempting to hold up deployment of the guard[…]. But the Committee has identified no evidence that President Trump issued any order, or took any other action, to deploy the guard that day. Nor does it appear that President Trump made any calls at all to the Department of Justice or any other law enforcement agency to request deployment of their personnel to the Capitol.”

The letter also contained testimony from Gen. Keith Kellogg that the White House was afraid to put Trump on live TV during the Capitol attack because they thought that he would make the situation worse.

There is also evidence that Sean Hannity and Kayleigh McEnany were conspiring with others in the White House to get the “crazy people” who were pushing for a coup away from Trump.

Ivanka Trump was an eyewitness to an attempted coup against the United States government. The Committee’s evidence suggests that the White House was trying to get her to talk to her father to get him to stop the violence.

However, the letter itself suggests that the 1/6 Committee is collecting a ton of evidence and information against Donald Trump, and what is being revealed so far is damning and should disqualify the former President from ever holding federal office again.