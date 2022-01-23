Bernie Sanders Says Manchin And Sinema Are Working With Republicans To Sabotage Biden

On Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that Democratic Sens. Manchin and Sinema are working with Republicans to sabotage Biden.

Video:

Sen. Sanders said on CNN’s State Of The Union:

You have 50 Republicans who don’t want to do anything except criticize the President. You have, sadly enough, two Democrats who choose to work with the Republicans rather than the President and who have sabotaged the President’s efforts to address the needs of working families in this country. Is it frustrating? It sure is.

We need a new approach in the senate. I think after six months of so-called negotiating behind closed doors with senators Manchin and Sinema, we need to bring important pieces of legislation that impact the lives of working families right onto the floor of the senate. If the Republicans want to vote against lowering the cost of prescription drugs, climate change, home health care, whatever it may be. If the Democrats want to join them, let the American people see what’s happening. Then we can pick up the pieces and pass legislation.

Sen. Sanders has already promised to primary Manchin and Sinema in 2024, but his comments on CNN suggest that he supports a plan to make it hurt for Manchin and Simema if they are going to continue to work with Republicans to sabotage the President.

The language is getting more pointed from the Democratic caucus as the Manchin/Sinema blockage of voting rights legislation was the final straw.

Bernie Sanders has President Biden’s back and sounds ready and willing to be the Democratic caucus enforcer, as there will be no more spotlight and free ride for Manchin and Sinema.