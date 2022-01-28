The 1/6 Committee Blows The Lid Off Of Trump’s Fake Electors Plot

The 1/6 Committee has evidence that Trump gathered his fake electors after the elections were certified and had been assembling his plot for weeks.

The 1/6 Committee Has Evidence That The Fake Electors Were Part Of The Coup

Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote to one of the 14 subpoenaed state leaders of the fake electors:

Based on publicly available information and information provided to the Select Committee, we believe that you have documents and information that are relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation. For example, according to documents sent to the National Archives, you were a purported Electoral College elector who met with other purported electors on or about December 14, 2020 to cast votes for former President Trump and former Vice President Pence despite the fact that your state had made a final determination that Joseph Biden, Jr. and Kamala Harris were the winners of the November 2020 presidential election and the appointment of their electors had been certified.

Your delegation of purported electors for former President Trump and former Vice President Pence then sent an alleged “Certificate of the Votes” of the purported electors to Congress for consideration by former Vice President Pence, in his role as President of the Senate, during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021. The existence of these purported alternate-elector votes was used as a justification to delay or block the certification of the election during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.

The Fake Electors Met Weeks In Advance As Part Of A Plot To Block The Certification Of The Election

The fake electors and their forged election documents were all meant to cause confusion that would block the certification of President Biden’s victory.

The question is, who was in charge of this plot?

Nicolle Wallace argued that Donald Trump had to be in charge.

It is likely that the person running this end of the coup was in the Oval Office. Donald Trump was ready to seize voting machines, declare a state of emergency, and use his fake set of electors as justification for overturning the election.

The coup fell apart when Mike Pence wouldn’t play along, but what many assumed was Trump inciting a riot on 1/6 was something much more planned out and sinister.

Donald Trump had formulated an elaborate coup, and if the leaders of the fake electors face criminal legal jeopardy, so should the seditious former president.