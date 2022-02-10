Matt Gaetz Issues Veiled Death Threat Against Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) gave his philosophy on leadership and ended with a veiled death threat against Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz tweeted:

This isn’t about any one leader or time period. It’s about a dynamic. Here the alpha cheetah organizes 4 other males to join together for unprecedented success. Through tough territory he makes good choices. They are prosperous. The MOMENT he looks weak they drive him out. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 10, 2022

So he partners with a younger cheetah male – takes him under his wing. And the 4 bros he organized and led for years…find him and kill him. This is the cruel nature of the animal kingdom. It is the nature of some elements of politics, bigger than any party or moment in time — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 10, 2022

It is easy to assume that Gaetz wasn’t really talking about killing Kevin McCarthy, but after his participation in Trump’s coup and a violent attack on the Capitol, the threat that Rep. Gaetz made should not be ignored.

The right-wing radicals in the House GOP caucus are not afraid of McCarthy. They do not respect him. Matt Gaetz laid it out. As soon as McCarthy doesn’t do what the insurrection supporters want, they are going to force him out, and it is widely suspected that he will be replaced by Rep. Jim Jordan,

Matt Gaetz is likely to be criminally charged soon with multiple felonies related to child sex trafficking, so he may not be around to get rid of McCarthy.

Gaetz’s tweets align with the RNC’s belief that the Capitol attack was legitimate political discourse.

It makes sense that a political party that supports domestic terrorism has no problem with one of its members threatening the House Minority Leader.

Even if Republicans win the House, Kevin McCarthy is doomed because people like Matt Gaetz are already plotting his demise.