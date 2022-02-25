Boebert Suggests Trump’s Attitude was a “Deterrent” to War in Ukraine, Other Conflicts

Writing on Twitter, Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Col.) suggested that former President Donald Trump’s free-wheeling style was “in itself a deterrent” to United States involvement in Ukraine and elsewhere.

“Anyone arguing the attitude Trump projected onto the rest of the world WASN’T in itself a deterrent is completely blinded by their own partisanship,” she wrote.

Missing from Boebert’s analysis is that the former President’s approach to international affairs was often criticized for limiting the United States’ place at the negotiating table and adversely impacted its ability to forge international partnerships.

Boebert’s comments come as Trump continues to face criticism for his open praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who this week ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine.

Trump had earlier praised Putin as a “genius” for moving troops to Ukraine’s eastern border.

Trump had said that Putin is “very savvy” and made a “genius” move when he signed a decree recognizing Luhansk and Donetsk, parts of Eastern Ukraine, as independent entities and claimed that he was moving troops to regions held by Russian separatists in a bid to ensure “peace.”

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” said Trump during an appearance on on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.

Trump added: So Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border.”

Trump later called Putin “pretty smart” for the way he orchestrated the predawn invasion.