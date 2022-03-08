The Senate Has Passed The Bill To Stop DeJoy And Save USPS

It took 15 years, but a bipartisan group of Senators has scored a historic victory and stopped the destruction of the USPS.

The final vote was delayed by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) who tried to block the final passage of the bill with a budget point of order, but that point of order failed 68-30. The legislation should have passed on February 15, but Sen. Scott objected to passage via unanimous consent and delayed the final vote for three weeks.

The bill passed 79-19.

The legislation accomplishes two very important goals. It removes the Bush-era, pension prefunding requirement, which was bankrupting the USPS, and it requires USPS to offer 6 days a week delivery, so Postmaster DeJoy can’t cut service days to any part of the country.

The Postal Service debt was caused by the pension prefunding requirement. Advocates believe that with the requirement removed the Postal Service will be profitable.

Senators on both sides of the aisle have worked tirelessly through multiple presidential administrations, but finally, in 2022, history was made.

The United States Postal Service has been saved, as President Biden has will get to sign another bipartisan accomplishment.