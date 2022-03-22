White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive For COVID

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has announced that she has tested positive for COVID and won’t be on Biden’s Europe trip.

Psaki said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House:

Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe.

I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test. Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.

The way that the Biden administration handles COVID infections in the White House is completely different, meaning adult and responsible, in comparison to the Trump administration.

Thanks to the vaccine, it looks like Jen Psaki will recover soon and be back at work in a few days.