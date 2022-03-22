White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive For COVID

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has announced that she has tested positive for COVID and won’t be on Biden’s Europe trip.
Psaki said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House:
Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe.
The President tested negative today via PCR test.
Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.
