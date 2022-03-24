Trump’s Lawyers Could Face Sanctions For Frivolous Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

Trump found a couple of lawyers willing to file a RICO lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, and those lawyers could be headed for trouble.

Trump’s RICO lawsuit accuses Clinton of, “Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,”

In other words, Donald Trump claims that he was framed,

This all might not be a problem for Trump’s lawyers if it wasn’t for the 966-page report issued by the Senate Intelligence Committee that undermines all of his claims.

Trump’s lawyers could be in trouble:

Rule 11 of Federal Rules of Civil Procedure is all about $anctioning attorneys who file frivolous lawsuits. Attorneys who filed this frivolous lawsuit are Alina Habba of Bedminster, NJ, and lead local counsel Peter Ticktin of Deerfield Beach, FL.https://t.co/xvDMskEzwZ — M R Williams — GLORY TO UKRAINE (@MaryRWilliams4) March 24, 2022

Alexa, show me how a lawyer could get sanctioned under Rule 11…https://t.co/OpqReB8Dox — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 24, 2022

It is absolutely hilarious that Trump claims his brand is worth billions of dollars, but he is only suing Hillary Clinton and most of the rest of the entire universe for $24 million.

There is a growing list of lawyers who have been sanctioned or lost their law licenses because they filed lawsuits based on Trump’s conspiracies.

It seems like the fastest way for a lawyer to need to find another line of work is to work for Donald Trump.

Trump has a decades-long history of not paying his lawyers and generally being a nightmare of a client, so it is a bit shocking that anyone would agree to represent him or file such a baseless lawsuit on his behalf.

It is not a coincidence that Trump sued Hillary Clinton less than a day after it was reported that he is believed to have committed numerous felonies in Manhattan.

As enthusiasm for a 2024 Trump run wanes among Republicans, the failed former president is trying to fire up the base with a lawsuit that is so meritless that it might get his lawyers fined.