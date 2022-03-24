Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump’s Lawyers Could Face Sanctions For Frivolous Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

Trump found a couple of lawyers willing to file a RICO lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, and those lawyers could be headed for trouble.

Trump’s RICO lawsuit accuses Clinton of, “Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,”

In other words, Donald Trump claims that he was framed,

This all might not be a problem for Trump’s lawyers if it wasn’t for the 966-page report issued by the Senate Intelligence Committee that undermines all of his claims.

Trump’s lawyers could be in trouble:

It is absolutely hilarious that Trump claims his brand is worth billions of dollars, but he is only suing Hillary Clinton and most of the rest of the entire universe for $24 million.

There is a growing list of lawyers who have been sanctioned or lost their law licenses because they filed lawsuits based on Trump’s conspiracies.

It seems like the fastest way for a lawyer to need to find another line of work is to work for Donald Trump.

Trump has a decades-long history of not paying his lawyers and generally being a nightmare of a client, so it is a bit shocking that anyone would agree to represent him or file such a baseless lawsuit on his behalf.

It is not a coincidence that Trump sued Hillary Clinton less than a day after it was reported that he is believed to have committed numerous felonies in Manhattan.

As enthusiasm for a 2024 Trump run wanes among Republicans, the failed former president is trying to fire up the base with a lawsuit that is so meritless that it might get his lawyers fined.

 