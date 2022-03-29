The 1/6 Committee Is Investigating Trump’s Possible Use Of Burner Phones

The 1/6 Committee is investigating a potential cover-up to explain the missing 7+ hours of Trump’s White House call logs.

The Washington Post reported:

The House panel is now investigating whether Trump communicated that day through backchannels, phones of aides or personal disposable phones, known as “burner phones,” according to two people with knowledge of the probe, who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. The committee is also scrutinizing whether it received the full logs from that day.

One lawmaker on the panel said the committee is investigating a “possible coverup” of the official White House record from that day. Another person close to the committee said the large gap in the records is of “intense interest” to some lawmakers on the committee, many of whom have reviewed copies of the documents. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal committee deliberations.

Trump denies knowing what a burner phone is, but the 1/6 Committee knows that Trump was on the phone during the Capitol attack. The Committee also knows that Trump was not giving orders to secure the Capitol and protect members of Congress.

The Committee must find out which phones Trump was using because the phones will connect a lot of dots for the committee. Trump clearly didn’t want his conversations in the White House logs, which suggests that there is potentially incriminating evidence in the call log.