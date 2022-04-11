It Sure Looks Like Jared Kushner Sold US Foreign Policy To Saudi Arabia

Trump changed his position as soon as he was sworn into office on Saudi Arabia, and now Jared Kushner got a $2 billion investment from the Saudis.

The New York Times reported:

Six months after leaving the White House, Jared Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a fund led by the Saudi crown prince, a close ally during the Trump administration, despite objections from the fund’s advisers about the merits of the deal.

A panel that screens investments for the main Saudi sovereign wealth fund cited concerns about the proposed deal with Mr. Kushner’s newly formed private equity firm, Affinity Partners, previously undisclosed documents show.

…..

But days later the full board of the $620 billion Public Investment Fund — led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler and a beneficiary of Mr. Kushner’s support when he worked as a White House adviser — overruled the panel.

It is not difficult to understand what happened.

As a candidate, Donald Trump was very negative toward Saudi Arabia, but suddenly, as president, the Saudis were some of Trump’s closest allies.

What happened?

Trump has been under congressional investigation for selling access to foreign governments.

Trump’s DC hotel was seen as a front for foreign governments to line Trump’s pockets and gain access to US policy.

Given this context, it is not surprising that Kushner would leave the White House and then get his reward for what amounts to selling US foreign policy to the Saudis.

The Saudi investment in Kushner’s firm is crying out for a federal investigation because it sure looks like Jared Kushner sold access to US foreign policy.

