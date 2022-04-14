John Fetterman’s Support Grows 13 Points In A Month In PA Senate Primary

Lt. Gov. Fetterman has opened up a 41%-17% lead over Rep. Conor Lamb in the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary.

According to a new Franklin & Marshall College Poll:

John Fetterman has increased his advantage in the Democratic US Senate primary since March–Fetterman now leads Conor Lamb, 41% to 17%, with one in four (26%) still undecided about their preference. Nearly half (47%) of those who have a preference report they could change their mind about their choice.

The Republican primary field has no clear front-runner at the moment, with Mehmet Oz (16%) and David McCormick (15%) each garnering similar shares of Republican support. More than two in five (43%) voters say they are not sure who they will vote for in the Senate race, and two-thirds (66%) of those who have chosen a candidate say they could still change their minds.

The state Democratic Party’s decision to recruit Rep. Lamb because they are afraid that Fetterman can’t win a general election looks like the wrong choice.

Rep. Lamb has not been able to gain any traction in the primary against the Lt. Governor, who is well known and liked figure on the left.

Fetterman looks like he is gaining momentum, and if this continues, he could have himself an easy primary victory in about a month.

The Republican Senate primary remains a trainwreck. Establishment Republicans want McCormick, but Trump endorsed Dr. Oz, and the result has been fighting among Trump’s own supporters.

On the Republican side, neither candidate is particularly liked by voters. The campaigns have been lackluster, and boatloads of money have been spent on attack ads on all sides.

There is a sense that Fetterman will have an advantage in flipping the seat if Oz is the Republican nominee, and right now, John Fetterman is the only PA Senate candidate in either primary who is demonstrating growing momentum.

