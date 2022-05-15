Posted on by Jason Easley

Dr. Oz Holds Pro-Gun Rally With Ted Nugent Less Than 24 Hours After Buffalo Mass Shooting

In what appears to be a desperate move in the Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary, Dr. Oz is holding a pro-gun town hall after the Buffalo mass shooting.

Ron Filipkowski tweeted:

On Saturday night, at a Trump event in Austin, TX, Nugent said, “So I love you people madly but I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the communists.”

A white supremacist who used the racial language of Trump and Tucker Carlson drove to a predominately black neighborhood in the Buffalo area and shot a dozen people, killing ten of them.

Dr. Oz is trying to cynically score political points with Republican primary voters by holding a town hall so close to the election after a mass shooting. The messaging is intentional.

Oz is not popular in Pennsylvania. He is trying to hold on to the lead that has grown since he got Trump’s endorsement.

The message is intentional, as Oz is pandering to the mass shooting supporting radical right, and hoping that he can save his candidacy by supporting mass shootings with Ted Nugent.