Adam Kinzinger Warns Marjorie Taylor Greene That The 1/6 Committee Knows Some Things

1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said that the committee knows some things about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Video:

Transcript via CBS’s Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: A lawyer for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said this week she was not a participant in the January 6th violence. She was a victim. There were text messages revealed this week in which she was discussing martial law with Mark Meadows, then chief of staff. Do you need to ask her a few questions?

REP. KINZINGER: Yeah. I mean, I’d love to ask her a few questions. We know some things. I won’t confirm or deny the text messages, of course. But let me just say this for Marjorie Taylor Greene- Greene to say she’s a victim, it’s amazing how, you know, folks like her attack everybody for being a victim. I mean, she assaulted, I think, a survivor’s family from a school shooting at some point in D.C. She stood outside a congresswoman’s office and yelled at her through a mail slot, and said she was too scared to come out and confront her. And then when Marjorie Taylor Greene is confronted, she’s all of a sudden a victim and a poor, helpless congresswoman that’s just trying to do her job. It’s insane. We want the information. Look, history is not going to judge her or people like her that are buying the big lie well. I firmly believe that.

It doesn’t matter what Greene claims to remember. Kinzinger is suggesting that the 1/6 Committee has evidence of some things that she did.

Rep. Greene better hope that the evidence doesn’t come out before the case to throw her off of the ballot is decided in Georgia. Plaintiffs in the Georgia case have already moved to use Greene’s martial law text as evidence against her.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is in a race against time, as she is trying to clear up her legal problems before more evidence comes out that could be used against her.