Louis DeJoy Can Be Fired As Biden Now Has A Majority On Postal Service Board

The Senate finally confirmed President Biden’s last two nominees to the Postal Service Board, which means that the President has a majority that can fire Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
The Federal News Network reported:
The Senate, in a voice vote Thursday, confirmed President Joe Biden’s two latest members to the USPS Board of Governors.
Dan Tangherlini, the former head of the General Services Administration, will serve a term that lasts through December 2027. Derek Kan, a former deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, will serve on a term through December 2028.
Once Tangherlini and Kan are sworn in, a majority of the USPS Board of Governors will be Biden nominees.
