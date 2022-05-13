Louis DeJoy Can Be Fired As Biden Now Has A Majority On Postal Service Board

2.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Senate finally confirmed President Biden’s last two nominees to the Postal Service Board, which means that the President has a majority that can fire Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Biden Has A Majority On The Postal Service Board So Louis DeJoy Could Be Gone

The Federal News Network reported:

The Senate, in a voice vote Thursday, confirmed President Joe Biden’s two latest members to the USPS Board of Governors.

Dan Tangherlini, the former head of the General Services Administration, will serve a term that lasts through December 2027. Derek Kan, a former deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, will serve on a term through December 2028.

Once Tangherlini and Kan are sworn in, a majority of the USPS Board of Governors will be Biden nominees.

The two nominees that the Senate replaces two Trump nominees, which means that there is a majority on the board that can fire Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Senate Republicans Are Slowing Down The Confirmation Of Biden Nominees

It has been a year since three other Biden nominees were confirmed by the Senate. The reason for the delays in Biden confirmations is that Senate Republicans have been placing holds on some nominees , and in other cases slowing down the process of confirmation with objections.

The last two Postal Service Board nominees were confirmed 100-0, but the Senate Republican bottleneck slows down confirmations even for nominees where there are no objections.

Once the latest Biden appointees are sworn in, Louis DeJoy’s time as Postmaster General may be coming to an end.