Liz Cheney Is Pushing The 1/6 Committee To Go After Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is described as the most aggressive member of the committee when it comes to going after Trump.

The Washington Post reported:

Cheney’s unsparing and legal-minded approach toward Trump and the attack on the Capitol has distinguished her work on the panel. Colleagues say the lawyer by training is the most well-read and prepared lawmaker on the panel. Of the nine members ,shehas assumed the most aggressive posture toward the former president.

Cheney has wanted to make sure we keep the focus on Trump and the political effort to overthrow Biden’s majority in the electoral college and to attack the peaceful transfer of power,” a committee member said.

It is not a coincidence that the former member of House Republican leadership, who was involved in all of the leadership meetings before, during, and in the immediate aftermath of the 1/6 attack wants to go after Trump so aggressively.

Rep. Cheney knows more about what Trump did and how Republicans reacted/enabled him than anyone else on the committee.

Cheney under stakes the broader stakes and threat to democracy that will be set into motion if Donald Trump is not held accountable.

Liz Cheney is pushing the committee to go after Trump, while the concerns of other members about the investigation potentially becoming another Trumpcentirc circus.

Still, Rep. Cheney is correct that history could repeat itself if the former president is not held accountable.