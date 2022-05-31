Watch The New Lincoln Project Ad That Blisters J.D. Vance For Being A Phony And A Fraud

The Lincoln Project has a new ad that reminds Ohio that Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance is a phony and a fraud who worked for big pharma and started a fake opioid abuse charity.

Watch the ad:

The ad points out that as the opioid crisis was hitting Ohio, Vance’s law firm worked for Perdue Pharma the company that peddled Oxy to Ohio. Vance was able to buy a multimillion-dollar mansion in San Franciso, yet he continues to perpetuate the hillbilly lie.

The Lincoln Project ad goes on to call Vance a phony, fraud, and liar and said that J.D. Vance is laughing at Ohio voters while he tries to fool them.

“Vance laughs at Ohioans who buy into the myth that he’s still some sort of ‘hillbilly’,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA. “Hillbilly’s don’t have mansions in San Francisco paid for by pharmaceutical companies that killed Ohioans. They don’t pal around with tech billionaires like Peter Thiel while they cut deals with China. Vance thinks his constituents are stupid suckers that he can keep scamming all the way to the Senate.”

The ad will run digitally across Ohio and in Washington, DC.

One of the qualifications for a Republican Senate candidate to be chosen by Trump seems to be to have some sort of deception or fraud in their background.

J.D. Vance and his book are both phony, and now he is trying to fool Ohio voters into putting him in the US Senate.

The more voters find out about Vance, the clearer it becomes that they must reject him.