Fox News And GOP Created A Terrorist As Buffalo Shooter Indicted On Domestic Terrorism Charge

Buffalo’s racially motivated supermarket mass shooter has been indicted on charges including domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

Via: The Washington Post;

The white 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was charged Wednesday by a grand jury with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and ten counts of first-degree murder.

….

The 25-count indictment also contains charges of murder and attempted murder as a hate crime and weapons possession.

….

The domestic terrorism charge accuses Gendron of killing “because of the perceived race and/or color” of his victims.

The indictment of the Buffalo shooter for terrorism is that thing that Republicans and the NRA wanted to see because, according to the weapons manufacturers and the politicians that they own, mass shootings have nothing to do with terrorism but are mentally ill people acting alone.

If right-wing mass shooters who are being influenced by Tucker Carlson and replacement theory are getting charged with terrorism, this means that Tucker and Fox are inciting acts of terror through their rhetoric.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and other Republicans have been spreading replacement theory. Their rhetoric has inspired and created a domestic terrorist who has been formally charged for the hate-based murder of ten African-Americans in Buffalo.