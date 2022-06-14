MSNBC Dominates And Draws More Viewers Than Fox And CNN Combined For 1/6 Hearing

MSNBC drew more viewers than CNN and Fox News combined for their coverage of the second day of the 1/6 hearings.

MSNBC announced their ratings win in a release provided to PoliticusUSA:

During the second day of January 6th hearings (6/13) (10:45 am-12:51 pm), MSNBC averaged 3 million viewers and ranked #1 across all of cable (ahead of #2 CNN and #3 FOX News), according to Nielsen national ratings.

MSNBC’s special coverage, led by Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur, drew more viewers than FOX News and CNN combined (vs. CNN’s 1.8M and FOX News’ 1M).

Twitter was full of complaints from viewers about Tur and Mitchell anchoring the live coverage instead of Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace or Joy Reid, but MSNBC chose to group all of their primetime hosts together for a two-hour recap show in primetime, whether or not that format worked, or there were too many cooks in the kitchen is debatable, but viewers did not tune out of the live coverage due to a lack of Rachel Maddow.

MSNBC has been very impressive during the hearings. The live coverage is being watched by more than Democrats.

Republicans were hoping that no one would tune in to watch, but millions and millions of Americans are tuning in during the workday to pay attention to the hearings.

The 1/6 Committee is delivering, MSNBC’s ratings show that the American people are watching.