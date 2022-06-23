Keith Olbermann Calls For The Supreme Court To Be Dissolved After Gun Ruling

Keith Olbermann suggested that states ignore the Supreme Court’s concealed carry ruling because the court has no mechanism of enforcement.

Olbermann tweeted:

It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the "court" has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You're a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?#IgnoreTheCourt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2022

It is possible that states could ignore the court’s ruling because the Supreme Court’s power is inherent. It only has power because we agree that its rulings are binding. The Supreme Court has no way to enforce its rulings, and if New York decided to ignore the court and continue to enforce their concealed carry law, there is zilch that the six Republican justices can do about it.

Ignoring the court would delegitimize it in the same way that Donald Trump tried to delegitimize Congress by attempting to get Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election.

Once states ignore the Supreme Court’s ruling, the United States is no longer a nation of laws.

Could states effectively dissolve the Supreme Court by ignoring it?

The consequences of such actions would be far-reaching and should be carefully considered because the impact could be the destruction of the constitutional system of governance, but Supreme Court reform should be on the table.