Pat Ryan Wins NY-19
  • Save
Posted on by Jason Easley

Pat Ryan Wins Bellwether NY House Special Election As The Red Wave Is Dead

A House special election in NY-19 that was widely watched as a bellwether district has resulted in a surprising Democratic victory for candidate Pat Ryan.

Decision Desk HQ projected:

Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report has also called the election for Democrats:

NY-19 is a national bellwether district that in the last three presidential cycles has gone Obama, Trump, and Biden. It is a swing district. Democrats have held the current House seat since 2018, but Republicans spent a large amount of money in the district trying to flip the seat to signal a red wave in November.

The Republican message in the district was Biden and inflation, and the Democratic message was centered on Roe, freedom, and protecting democracy.

The most devastating part of the loss for Republicans is that it signals that they have a messaging problem. As prices and inflation fall, the electorate is not as angry, and running against could prove to be highly ineffective.

The overturn of Roe has motivated Democrats and gotten them out to the polls, and history has shown that when Democrats show up for midterm elections, they do very well.

The GOP’s red wave fantasy is officially dead, as Democrats are gaining undeniable momentum in the midterm election.

 

Pat Ryan Wins NY-19
  • Save
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap