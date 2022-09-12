The DOJ’s Coup Investigation Is Closing In On House And Senate Republicans

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The DOJ’s investigation into the fake electors and Trump’s coup attempt is gathering information on the participation of House and Senate Republicans.

The New York Times reported:

According to one subpoena obtained by The New York Times, they asked for any records or communications from people who organized, spoke at or provided security for Mr. Trump’s rally at the Ellipse. They also requested information about any members of the executive and legislative branches who may have taken part in planning or executing the rally, or tried to “obstruct, influence, impede or delay” the certification of the presidential election.

On MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Peter Strzok said that the investigation is at the feet of congressmen and senators, “So this is right at the feet of not only congressmen but senators as well. And I think a lot of people are probably very uneasy tonight reading this news.”

Video of Strzok:

Thanks to the 1/6 Committee, the American people know that Andy Biggs, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar, Andy Harris, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, and Marjorie Taylor Greene were all at the White House coup plotter meeting. These members of Congress should be very nervous that the DOJ is seizing cell phones and looking for any evidence that members of Congress participated in the fake elector scheme/coup plot.

The Justice Department will get the evidence if congressional Republicans were involved, and it doesn’t matter which party wins the midterm election, the DOJ investigation is not going away, as it looks like we now know why some Republicans become terrified when the Justice Department is mentioned.