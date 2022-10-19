John Fetterman’s Doctor Releases Detailed Medical Report Clearing Him To Serve In The Senate

Facebook

Pennsylvania US Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) released a detailed from his doctor and clearance to perform all duties in the US Senate.

The Fetterman campaign detailed the report in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

The report states that John “is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve” and concludes that he “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

The report also notes: “He spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits. His speech was normal and he continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty. Occasional words he will ‘miss’ which seems like he doesn’t hear the word but it is actually not processed properly. His hearing of sound such as music is not affected. His communication is significantly improved compared to his first visit assisted by speech therapy which he has attended on a regular basis since the stroke.”

In addition, John’s physical exam was normal with blood pressure 116/82, heart rate 80, and pulse oximetry of 97% on room air. His lung exam was clear, his heart rate was regular, and his strength was normal. The results from lab testing were also positive. John’s doctor described his lipid profile for cholesterol as “excellent” and reported that his kidney function, electrolytes, liver function, and vitamin levels are all normal.

One of the issues that Republicans have been using to target voters in Pennsylvania has been Fetterman’s health, but that should be put to bed now. As Fetterman has answered the big question, Dr. Oz has not. Oz has still refused to say if he will support a national abortion ban. The Republican did go on the record as supporting tax cuts for rich people like himself.

Fetterman continues to lead everywhere. Pennsylvanians are voting by mail already, but the clean bill of health should only make those who are inclined to do so feel even better about supporting John Fetterman.