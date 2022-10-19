Trump May Finally Pay For Bragging About Grabbing Women By The P-Word

Facebook

Nicolle Wallace asked Harry Litman if Trump boasting about grabbing women by the privates could be used against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation suit, and Litman said that the judge could rule it in.

Video:

Trump's grab them by the p-word tape could be used as evidence against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation suit. pic.twitter.com/Hddlw0J8DY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 19, 2022

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace asked, “Harry, if a jury hears this case, could you introduce into evidence his bragging about the act under scrutiny? I grab them in the you know what, when you’re famous, they let you do it.”

Harry Litman answered:

That will be a ruling for Judge Kaplan, no relation, that’s in the trial if it goes forward. And by the way, it’s more likely to go forward now because there’s this whole skirmish about does the White House represent him? But now that he’s re-upped and said the same thing, they will sue again. Could you put that in?

A judge would make that in a judge’s discretion, and this judge has lost patience with Trump when he ordered Trump to sit for this deposition today. He said you’ve delayed unconscionably, et cetera. I think they’ll move for it, and think the odds are decent. Same thing with other kinds of assaults and accusations. It could be used to prove his intent here. So this — if and when it goes to trial, very precarious. He would normally settle as his last recourse here, but she says I will never settle with him. This is — it might be a year from now, but it is a very tight spot.

Years after Trump wasn’t punished by the 2016 electorate for being caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women, E. Jean Carroll may get to hit Trump in the only place that he cares about, his bank account.

It would be a small form of justice if Carroll was able to enter Trump’s comments as evidence in her defamation suit.

Who knows how many women Trump sexually assaulted?

E. Jean Carroll has fought Trump for years trying to get some form of justice and accountability, and finally, Trump may pay for his decades of mistreatment of women.