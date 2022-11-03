Rep. Zoe Lofgren Has A Must See Warning About Voting Republican In The Midterm

Facebook

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said that a vote for Republicans because you are mad about the price of gas is a vote for a more violent political future.

Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace asked how we stop the extremism on the right.

Video:

Rep. Zoe Lofgren on #DeadlineWH "If you're going to reward extremist leaders in Washington because we don't like the price of gas, you're buying into a more violent political future." pic.twitter.com/M3FSDwmHgo — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 3, 2022

Rep. Lofgren answered:

Well, I think that as long as Republican extremist leaders are rewarded for that extremism, they will continue. That is why they’re doing it. They think it will help them gain power. So, I think one of the clearest ways to make them stop is to make it not a rewarding activity for them.

I think, you know, we’re concerned about inflation. It is going on in Europe and in America, it is going on in Canada, and it is going on all over the world. It is not something that Democrats or, for that matter Republicans devised. But if you’re going to reward extremist leaders in Washington because we don’t like the price of gas, you’re buying into a more violent political future. And that is really something that people need to think very carefully about when they go to the polls on Tuesday.

If voters fall for the GOP’s inflation con, what they are really buying is tax cuts for the rich, the ending of Social Security and Medicare, no solution to inflation, and a more violent political system.

Republicans have embraced violence as a viable path to political power, and if voters say, we’re mad about the price of gas, so we’re going to give power to the anti-democracy party, they are getting a whole lot of things that they don’t want, and nothing that they claim to support.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren was correct. A vote for a Republican is a vote that sends the signal that America is fine with political violence being the new normal.

Voters need to see through the rage campaign and think about whether or not they want to return the party that tried to overthrow the government two years ago to power.