Kevin McCarthy Won’t Say Who He Promised He Would Give 1/6 Footage To Tucker Carlson To

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said he promised to give 1/6 footage to Tucker Carlson, but McCarthy won’t say to whom he made that promise.

McCarthy tried to defend turning the footage from the Capitol security cameras over to Tucker Carlson.

The New York Times reported, “I promised,” Mr. McCarthy said on Wednesday in a brief phone interview in which he defended his decision to grant Mr. Carlson exclusive access to the more than 40,000 hours of security footage. “I was asked in the press about these tapes, and I said they do belong to the American public. I think sunshine lets everybody make their own judgment.”

A key part of that comment wasn’t followed up on by The Times. Who did McCarthy make this promise to? Was it part of this promise that Tucker Carlson got an exclusive on the footage?

The vagueness of McCarthy’s answer and the willingness of the media to let him slide leaves many questions unanswered. Democrats can negate the McCarthy/Carlson propaganda plot by getting the footage themselves and releasing it to legitimate big news organizations with larger audiences than Carlson’s.

Kevin McCarthy made a lot of secret promises to get elected speaker, and it appears that one of them could endanger the security of the Capitol and the nation .