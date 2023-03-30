Kevin McCarthy Threatens Alvin Bragg After Trump Indictment

Facebook

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy responded to Donald Trump’s indictment by threatening Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

McCarthy tweeted:

Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 30, 2023

It is the American people who are indicting Donald Trump. There is absolutely nothing that McCarthy and House Republicans can do to Bragg. The federal government does not fund the Manhattan DA’s office.

Bragg does fall under congressional oversight.

McCarthy can send tweets and hold press conferences, but there is nothing that he can do to ‘hold Bragg to account.’ The House has no jurisdiction or legislative purpose in the Manhattan investigation.

Speaker McCarthy is upset because he tied his career to Trump, so if Donald Trump becomes a convicted criminal, a whole bunch of House Republicans, including Kevin McCarthy are going to go down with him.

McCarthy’s comments should be viewed as House Republicans scrambling to save their likely 2024 presidential nominee, but as a governing body and a branch of the federal government, there is nothing they can do to Bragg.

Kevin McCarthy has offered up the emptiest of empty threats.