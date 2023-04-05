Rachel Maddow And MSNBC Refuse To Broadcast Untrue Things So They Didn’t Air Trump’s Speech

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rachel Maddow explained on MSNBC that they didn’t feel that Trump’s speech was newsworthy, and they refused to broadcast untrue things, so they didn’t show it.

Video:

Maddow said:

Let me just say, just a moment of business here, then I will come to you I need to tell you that right now the former president himself is making remarks tonight from his home in Florida. As far as we can tell, what we are prepared for here is This is basically a campaign speech in which he is repeating his same – perceived enemies.

It is just getting started so far he is just giving his normal list of grievances. We don’t consider that necessarily newsworthy, the is a cost to us as a new organization of knowing broadcasting untrue things so, our deal with you is that we will monitor these remarks if he does say anything newsworthy, we will turn around and report on that right away but for now, just know that it is happening.

What was newsworthy about Trump’s speech wasn’t anything that he said. Rachel Maddow was right. The speech itself was another attack on Trump’s enemies, which just so happened to include every prosecutor that is either investigating or prosecuting him.

The newsworthy aspect of the speech was how quickly Trump made so many networks regret giving him any unfettered airtime. Networks were dropping out within minutes of the beginning of his speech as Trump launched into election conspiracies and claims that he actually won the 2020 election.

TV networks pulled the plug on Trump because he was that deranged.

Rachel Maddow and MSNBC made the right call by sticking with their no live coverage for Trump policy. It is problematic for the country that so many other networks had to be reminded of the dangers of giving Trump live unchecked airtime.