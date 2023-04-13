Stephen Colbert Zings The Most Bizarre Part Of Trump’s Tucker Carlson Interview

Facebook

Stephen Colbert hammers Trump’s bizarre claim of talking military strategy with a five-year-old.

Video:

Colbert said:

The ex-president rambled about a lot of subjects like the withdrawal from Afghanistan he attacked Biden’s decision making and then he unveiled a brand new military advisor ‘I did a little skit qith a five-year-old kid I said let me ask you here’s the situation explained. The situation I said would you take the military out first or would you take it out last?

I took it out last. Five-year-old.’

Totally normal conversation to have with a five-year-old. We all we all had them we’ve all had those conversations reminds me of that Famous Dr. Seuss book One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Why Didn’t Johnson See The Tet Offensive Coming?

Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson was such a disaster that people seem to have missed the fact that the way Trump communicates with children is to discuss military withdrawal strategy.

The whole concept of Trump and the five-year-old is so insane that the logical reaction is to think that this was made up.

The longer Trump is holed up in his private club doing nothing but obsessing over the criminal charges against him, but people would be well advised to keep their kids far away from Donald Trump With each passing day, the criminal charges are eating away at him and causing some truly bizarre behavior even for Trump.