Financial Disclosure Shows Trump’s Truth Social Is A Flop

Donald Trump declared more income from the Saudis than he did from his social media company Truth Social, which netted him little to no income.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., an umbrella company connected to his social media venture, Truth Social, is valued between $5,000,001 and $25 million. But Trump, who owns 90% of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., reported little to no income from that asset.

The filing underscores the global reach of Trump’s business interests as he campaigns for president yet again. He reported, for instance, more than $5 million in royalties from what is described as “DT Marks Oman LLC.”

The New York Times reported in November that the Trump Organization had struck a deal with a Saudi real estate company to build a Trump hotel, villa and golf course in Oman as part of a $4 billion project.

Trump sells himself as America First, but he makes more money from his deal with MBS and Saudi Arabia than he does from his post-presidency books, NFTs, social media company, or any new venture that he has tried since leaving office.

Donald Trump has struggled to get his followers to buy stuff from him, which demonstrates the real value of the presidency for Trump rests in how he can use the office and the power that comes with it to line his own pockets.

Trump the brand is nearly dead, but Donald Trump is alive and well as an enemy of democracy and an asset to authoritarian regimes around the world.