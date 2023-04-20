Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Marco Rubio’s BS

Facebook

Sen. Marco Rubio complained that ‘they’ can’t figure out how to fix the gas shortage in South Florida, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Rubio out because he works for the government and could be doing something.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted in response to Rubio:

Like there is no way the Senator doesn’t have the Governor’s phone number. Try calling him! Find out what the problems are! Call the admin! Give people specific updates! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2023

Marco Rubio doesn’t just work for the government. Sen. Rubio is the highest-ranking federal official representing the state of Florida. Rubio is Florida’s senior US senator.

The gas shortage in South Florida is something that he should be working on. It is his responsibility to do something. Rubio could pick up the phone, call Gov. Ron DeSantis, wherever he may be, and offer to be the federal go-between to help get aid and relief to the people of South Florida.

One of the favorite tricks that elected Republicans like to play is to blame someone else and act powerless in a crisis. DeSantis has direct responsibility for the problems in South Florida, but Rubio isn’t some bystander who can only look on and wish someone would do something.

For Rubio to pretend that he is not a part of the government is disingenuous and insulting.

It is also a load of BS, and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez called him out on it.