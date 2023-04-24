Fox News Dumps Top Rated Host Tucker Carlson In Cable News Shocker

Facebook

Fox News has announced that they have parted ways with Tucker Carlson, and they are not giving him a farewell show which suggests more details are coming.

Here is the statement from Fox News:

Shocking news from Fox: Tucker Carlson is out at the network. pic.twitter.com/NWfxQMCw3h — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 24, 2023

Given that Fox rarely fires anybody, especially top-rated hosts for anything other than sexual misconduct, and factor in the lawsuit from Carlson producer Abby Grossberg detailing the discrimination and sexual harassment in Carlson’s office, there is a strong chance that there are more shoes to drop.

Tucker Carlson has tried to get producers fired, was outed as hating Donald Trump by the 1/6 Committee, and is a central figure in the pile legal issues that Fox News has going on.

The timing of Tucker Carlson’s ouster is surprising, but in the history of United States mass media figures like Carlson have a tradition of flaming out and being shown the door.

There is more to this story than currently available, but with Tucker Carlson being floated as a potential Republican presidential candidate, the nation has likely not seen the last of the former top rate Fox News host on the national stage.