Trump Melted Down And Threw A Reporter’s Phones When Asked About Manhattan Case

On his plane after his rally in Waco, TX, former President Donald Trump melted down and threw the reporter’s phones when asked about the Manhattan case against him that resulted in 34 felony charges.

Vanity Fair obtained a recording of how Trump treated NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard and reported:

Hillyard’s questions revolved around Trump’s posts on Truth Social at the time; the former president had warned that there could be “potential death and destruction” if he was indicted. When Hillyard again tried to clarify Trump’s “version of events” around the DA’s investigation, the ex-president said, “I don’t want to talk to you.” Hillyard tried to ask another question. “Do you hear me? You’re not a nice guy,” Trump said, turning to take a question from another reporter. When Hillyard tried a third time to get a response, Trump lost it. “Alright, let’s go, get him out of here,” Trump said. “Outta here. Outta here,” Trump said, as Hillyard kept trying: “The special counsel, sir.” A deeper voice, apparently belonging to a Trump campaign aide, can be heard saying, “Vaughn, we’re done.”

Trump then picked up one of the phones recording the gaggle and asked, “Whose is this?” Hillyard replied that it was his. Trump picked up another phone and asked the same question. “That one’s mine too,” Hillyard said. The former president tossed both phones out of his sight, onto the seat next to him; the thud of one of the phones hitting a surface can be heard in the recording.

Hillyard was much more diplomatic when he discussed his interaction with Trump at the time on MSNBC.

The NBC reporter said that Trump bristled and wouldn’t answer questions. He did not say that Trump tried to kick him out of the gaggle, lost it, and threw Hillyard’s phones.

This is the same guy that CNN is giving a nationally televised town hall to next week. Trump wouldn’t answer questions from mainstream journalists about the Manhattan case before he was indicted.

CNN probably thinks that they are playing it safe, but only have Trump take questions from an audience of Republican primary voters, but the former president appears to be unstable.

Trump tried to overthrow the government, and if anything his emotional state has gotten worse since losing the 2020 election.

The Trump team is trying to keep his behavior hidden, but it will come out, and each time it does, it will remind voters that Trump is wholly unelectable and should be nowhere near the Oval Office.