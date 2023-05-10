Trump’s CNN Town Hall Is A Total Disaster

Facebook

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins is being steamrolled by Trump, who has pushed 2020 election lies, promised to pardon the 1/6 insurrectionists, and smeared E. Jean Carroll.

Trump starts off the town hall with claims that the 2020 election was rigged:

CNN doesn't start with E. Jean Carroll, but allows Trump to lie about the 2020 election, "Most people understand what happened. That was a rigged election, and it's a shame we had to go through it." pic.twitter.com/ZHEMHaq2MZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 11, 2023

Trump blamed 1/6 on Nancy Pelosi:

CNN is now allowing Trump to blame 1/6 on Nancy Pelosi, as Kaitlin Collins is little more than a speed bump, "If they would have had just — I offered them 10,000 soldiers." Trump did not offer them 10,000 soldiers. pic.twitter.com/YlnzuY4h5y — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 11, 2023

Trump promised to pardon the 1/6 insurrectionists:

Trump promises to pardon the 1/6 insurrectionists if he is back in the White House, "I would say it will be a large portion of them, you know? They did a very — and it'll be very early on. And they're living in hell right now." pic.twitter.com/jFsBjJmp52 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 11, 2023

Trump then claimed that women would still vote for him after he was found to have sexually abused E. Jean Carroll:

Trump says women will still vote for him after he was found to have sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, " No, I don't think so because I think the whole thing just so you understand — you ready? I never met this woman. I never saw this woman." pic.twitter.com/fHCB3qKCCY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 11, 2023

The CNN town hall is a disaster for both CNN and the nation. A broomstick could have replaced Kaitlin Collins, and the broomstick would be more effective at stopping Trump and correcting his lies.

Collins and CNN seem to have decided to go soft on Trump, as all that is being offered to counter Trump’s tsunami of lies and falsehoods is token resistance and correction.

Why is Kaitlin Collins there?

She is not trying to stop Trump, and she lets him say the lie and then offers a flat-voiced correction. There is no accountability for Trump at the CNN Town Hall.

CNN isn’t just platforming a sexual predator who attempted to overthrow the US government, CNN is actively promoting him.