Trump talks to Kaitlin Collins at CNN Town Hall.
Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump’s CNN Town Hall Is A Total Disaster

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins is being steamrolled by Trump, who has pushed 2020 election lies, promised to pardon the 1/6 insurrectionists, and smeared E. Jean Carroll.

Trump starts off the town hall with claims that the 2020 election was rigged:

Trump blamed 1/6 on Nancy Pelosi:

Trump promised to pardon the 1/6 insurrectionists:

Trump then claimed that women would still vote for him after he was found to have sexually abused E. Jean Carroll:

The CNN town hall is a disaster for both CNN and the nation. A broomstick could have replaced Kaitlin Collins, and the broomstick would be more effective at stopping Trump and correcting his lies.

Collins and CNN seem to have decided to go soft on Trump, as all that is being offered to counter Trump’s tsunami of lies and falsehoods is token resistance and correction.

Why is Kaitlin Collins there?

She is not trying to stop Trump, and she lets him say the lie and then offers a flat-voiced correction. There is no accountability for Trump at the CNN Town Hall.

CNN isn’t just platforming a sexual predator who attempted to overthrow the US government, CNN is actively promoting him.