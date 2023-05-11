Rep. Ted Lieu Says Trump Lost The 2024 Election At CNN Town Hall

Facebook

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) predicted that the 2024 presidential election won’t be close as Trump’s answers at the CNN town hall were a goldmine for Democrats.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

Donald Trump on national TV doubled down on taking away a woman’s right to choose. The election will not be close. Trump will, again, lose Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia. The abortion issue will crush Trump and Republicans. This is not complicated. https://t.co/42A4wUJG46 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 11, 2023

Some people think the Town Hall was a debacle for CNN. But it was definitely a gold mine for @JoeBiden and Democrats. We are going to highlight multiple Donald Trump statements at the Town Hall from now until next November. This presidential election will not be close. https://t.co/PCkSHMJl0U — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 11, 2023

Not that many Americans would have watched one town hall on CNN. But many Americans will now see the sick things Donald Trump said because @JoeBiden and Democrats will absolutely use clips from that town hall in ads across America. https://t.co/bTrQgCWPGO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 11, 2023

America now knows after almost eight years of Trump exposure that the former president doesn’t just say things to get votes. He really believes and will follow through on items like a national abortion ban and helping Russia take over Ukraine. Trump will destroy democracy in the United States. These are things that will happen if Trump returns to the White House.

Rep. Lieu was correct. The CNN Town Hall was viewed by a tiny fraction of those who will be voting in the 2024 general election. Exponentially more 2024 voters will see and hear all of the ads that Democrats are going to make off of Trump’s appearance on CNN.

Democrats will also use Trump’s words against 2024 Republican House and Senate candidates.

Trump has consistently been the gift that keeps on giving to Democrats. The odds of him returning to the White House after losing in 2020 were already not great, and the former president gave Democrats a big leg up with a town hall appearance that should remind voters of why he is unfit for the White House.

