Relentless E. Jean Carroll Comes After Trump For More Defamation Damages After CNN Town Hall

E. Jean Carroll has amended her defamation lawsuit to include more defamatory statements that Trump made about her during his CNN town hall.

Here is the amended complaint:

NEWS— E. Jean Carroll moves to amend her remaining defamation lawsuit to include Trump’s statements to CNN. @lawcrimenews pic.twitter.com/oedSvYJuXf — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 22, 2023

“On the very next day, May 10, 2023, Trump lashed out against Carroll during a televised, primetime ‘town hall’ event hosted by CNN.” He doubled down on his prior defamatory statements, asserting to an audience all too ready to cheer him on that ‘I never met this woman. I never saw this woman,’ that he did not sexually assault Carroll, and that her account — which had just been validated by a jury of Trump’s peers one day before— was a ‘fake,’ ‘made up story’ invented by a ‘whack job.'”

….

“Trump’s defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite,” her lawyers said in a court filing.”

….

“This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award.”

E. Jean Carroll is showing how Trump must be handled. Every violation that Trump insists on perpetuating needs to be met with a punch in the wallet. Eventually, he may learn that there are consequences for his words, and he will get tired of losing money.

Carroll isn’t letting up on Trump, and the more he defames her, the more it is likely to cost him in court. E. Jean Carroll made sure that Trump was held accountable for sexual abuse, and she is holding him accountable for defamation.