Republicans Continue to Refuse to Put Our National Security Above Trump

Republican elected officials are taking refuge in versions of ‘the dog ate my homework’ to avoid answering questions about former president Donald Trump putting the United States in danger.

They claim they haven’t read the indictment. They claim they need to wait to see what the facts are.

Other than Senator Mitt Romney, most Republicans are still making wild excuses like Jim Jordan. A few are inching their way away from the fire, but refusing to actually treat this as the national security crisis it is.

Lindsey Graham on Trump not turning over records when asked: "Most politicians get in trouble by self-inflicted wounds." Dan Crenshaw on allegations: "It's very problematic. There's a reason I'm not defending it." Dick Blumenthal on Judge Cannon: "I'd advise her to recuse" pic.twitter.com/h247WpNymw — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 13, 2023

Rep. Crenshaw added, “It’s very problematic. That’s why I’m not defending it. That’s my stance, as a member of Congress. If he becomes president one day then I probably have to comment on it.”*

Why won’t Crenshaw comment on the importance of protecting the United States? Newhouse is withholding judgement — about what? What is he confused about?

Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested that it was fine for Trump to, unauthorized, keep our national defense documents in a non-secured location like his bathroom because it locks. Jamie Raskin asked if he was “suggesting that these boxes of classified documents got up and locked the door after people left the bathroom?”. So that’s where Republicans are right now. They don’t care about our national defense, about the lives risked, about our military readiness, about our allies. They only care about saving Donald Trump’s hide because his base is their base.

The facts were laid out in the indictment, which is linked here. And for anyone who remained confused, there is this non-partisan body called the Congressional Research Service, whose purpose is literally “providing policy and legal analysis to committees and Members of both the House and Senate, regardless of party affiliation. CRS is well known for analysis that is authoritative, confidential, objective, and non-partisan,” which broke the Trump indictment down here.

The indictment tells a story so damning that Trump’s own handpicked former Attorney General Bill Barr said Trump is “toast” if even half of the indictment is true.

Trump’s own former DHS official said Trump’s treatment of defense information gets people killed, and she added that they spent the entire four years of his presidency dealing with his disregard for our national security.

Republicans have access to a lot more information than just this Congressional Report, yet they are allowed to give answers as if they just don’t have a clue yet. As if they don’t have enough information yet. They have the information, it’s just that they care less about the country than they do saving their own careers.



*This quote has been updated to reflect the reporter’s fixing of it.