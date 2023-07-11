Trump Is Now Trying To Get Jack Smith To Investigate Biden

Facebook

Trump doesn’t understand how special counsels work, because he is trying to get Jack Smith to stop investigating him, and investigate President Biden instead.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I have an idea. Get Deranged Jack Smith to take just a “tiny” portion of the millions of dollars he is spending illegally “targeting” me, and let him go to the White House with his army of thugs to solve the Cocaine dilemma. I’d bet they already know the answer, but just in case, it could be done in 5 minutes. Is it Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter? Release the findings, release the tapes. We can’t have a crackhead in charge of our Nuclear Arsenal!!!

That’s not how any of this works. Jack Smith can’t decide to change investigation targets. A special counsel is authorized for a specific investigative purpose by the attorney general. The special counsel doesn’t get to choose their own adventure.

Notice how the story has evolved in Trump’s mind to Joe Biden being a crackhead. Trump’s original story was that Biden used cocaine in the White House. Now Biden is doing crack and should not have access to the nuclear arsenal. It is pretty funny that a guy who was showing stolen classified documents to almost anyone who walked into Mar-a-Lago is suddenly worried about national security.

Speaking of worried, Trump seems to be getting very concerned about Jack Smith, especially since Smith is currently investigating Trump’s actions after the 2020 election through the 1/6 attack.

Donald Trump is feeling the heat, which is why he is trying to redirect it on to Joe Biden.