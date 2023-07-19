Trump Can’t Escape New York As Judge Rejects His Bid To Move Hush Money Case

Facebook

Trump tried to get the hush money case moved out of New York and into federal court, but a judge has rejected his motion.

Bloomberg reported:

Trump has “failed to show the conduct charged by the indictment is for, or relating to, any act performed by or for the president,” US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said in his ruling Wednesday.

Hellerstein held an almost three-hour-long hearing last month, at which he voiced skepticism over Trump’s argument that he made payments to a porn star in his capacity as president. Trump argued the case belonged in federal court because the alleged crimes occurred while he was in office and immune from prosecution. Federal court might have proved a more favorable setting for his defense.

Trump wants the trial moved out of New York because he is more likely to be convicted on the felony charges of falsification of business records related to his hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels to cover up his affair during the 2016 presidential campaign.

It is often forgotten that Manhattan prosecutors allege that Trump falsified the business records as part of a conspiracy to undermine the 2016 election

The federal court loss was the second legal defeat for Trump today. The former president also lost his bid for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

Trump keeps losing and with a Georgia and potential second federal indictments looming, things may only get worse.