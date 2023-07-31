Trump Says He Will Be Indicted For 1/6 Any Day Now

Facebook

Donald Trump is trying to get out in front of a potential indictment by the federal 1/6 grand jury by claiming that he assumes he will be indicted any day now.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my “PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden “camp.” This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”

The former president will not be indicted for his 1/6 speech, and he knows this. Trump is facing indictment for his plot to overturn the 2020 election, which included pressuring state election officials, a slate of fake electors, and maybe the attack on the Capitol. It is still unclear if Trump will be charged with anything relating to the events on 1/6.

Trump has gone from saying that everything is perfectly fine and he expects not to be indicted for 1/6 to claiming that he is going to be indicted any day now.

Any charges related to 1/6 aren’t going to matter to Republican primary voters, but they are something that will stick with Trump in a general election.