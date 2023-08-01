Kamala Harris crushes Ron DeSantis's slavery debate dreams.

Facebook

Vice President Kamala Harris rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis’s invitation to debate his pro-slavery educational curriculum in Florida.

Vice President Harris said in Orlando, Florida:



We even see extremists ban books and attempt to erase, and even rewrite, the ugly parts of our history. Right here in Florida, they plan to teach students that enslaved people benefited from slavery. They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, in an attempt to divide and distract our nation with unnecessary debates. And now they attempt to legitimize these unnecessary debates with a proposal that most recently came in of a politically-motivated roundtable.

I will tell you there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact: there were no redeeming qualities of slavery. As I said last week when I was again here in Florida: we will not stop calling out and fighting back against extremist so-called leaders who try to prevent our children from learning our true and full history.

Video of Harris:

Vice President Harris correctly called out DeSantis’s invitation as politically motivated and made him look like a racist fool for wanting to debate the merits of the undebatable evil of slavery. Harris isn’t going to call DeSantis out directly that would be giving him and his failing presidential campaign exactly what he and it want.

DeSantis is looking for the White House to elevate him so that he can appear to be presidential and an equal to President Biden and Vice President Harris.

While Trump would have engaged DeSantis or anyone directly when he was president, Biden and Harris are much smarter about the platform that they occupy. Trump was constantly elevating people by fighting with them. Biden and Harris knew exactly what DeSantis was doing and denied what he wanted most all the while calling him an extremist who is trying to divide and gaslight America.

Score this exchange as a giant win for the White House and VP Harris.