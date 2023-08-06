Nancy Pelosi Has Totally Triggered Trump

Facebook

By calling him a scared puppy former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi set Trump off into a hate-filled rant where he claims that Pelosi is going to hell.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. “I saw a scared puppy,” she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that. I wasn’t “scared.” Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”

Here is what Pelosi said on MSNBC to set Trump off, “I wasn’t in the courtroom, of course. But when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy. He looked very, very, very concerned about the fate. I didn’t see any bravado or confidence or anything like that. He knows. He knows the truth, that he lost the election, and now he has to face the music.’

Former Speaker and current Rep. Pelosi (D-CA) was right. Trump is scared. He is obsessively posting day and night about how has to get his 1/6 trial moved out of Washington, DC. He seems obsessed with the idea that he could be convicted in the plot to overturn the election. Trump’s lawyers have not offered proof of his innocence.

Trump has reportedly always been afraid of going to jail, and the easiest way to avoid that fate is to not commit crimes.

Trump hates strong and successful women, and there are few stronger and more successful than former Speaker Pelosi.

The former president is triggered, because House legend saw him on TV and told the world the truth that Donald Trump is afraid.