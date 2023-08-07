Pressure Causes Trump To Crack As He Accuses Jack Smith And Judge Of Conspiracy

Facebook

Former president Trump is falsely accusing Special Counsel Jack Smith and the judge in the DC case of conspiring against him.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Deranged Jack Smith is going before his number one draft pick, the Judge of his “dreams” (WHO MUST BE RECUSED!), in an attempt to take away my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS – This, despite the fact that he, the DOJ, and his many Thug prosecutors, are illegally leaking, everything and anything, to the Fake News Media!!!

There is no evidence, as in zero evidence, that there is a conspiracy by anyone against Trump. It is the former president who is charged with engaging in multiple conspiracies to overturn the 2020 election.

There are no charges related to Trump’s First Amendment rights in the indictment. Trump is charged with using lies about the election being stolen to defraud the United States.

Donald Trump is throwing everything against the wall to see if anything sticks. For Trump, being held accountable is a conspiracy against him. The judge in the case is putting guardrails on Trump as she would do with any other defendant. Jack Smith is doing his job as a prosecutor.

No one is taking away Trump’s rights. The former president has no right to allegedly break laws and commit crimes.