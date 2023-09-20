Adam Schiff Exposes Jim Jordan In Front Of The World

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) exposed Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) attack on democracy that he is trying to hide as a weaponization of government.

Schiff said:



At a momentous time in our history. The country is about to go through a great trial. I do not mean any of the several trials of the former president but rather a trial, the proposition that we are a nation of laws committed to the rule of law and that no one is above the law. It is a proposition well known around the world because it is the one essential ingredient in all democracies. We have all professed our belief in this principle, but it has never been truly tested.

Not like it is today in this committee, we are engaged in a portion of that trial. The chairman would abuse the power of this committee by trying to interfere in the prosecutions of Donald Trump by trying to use the committee’s power of subpoena to compel criminal discovery in effect, making the committee kind of criminal defense firm for the former president. In doing so, the chairman of this committee would establish a very different proposition through Mr. Jordan’s actions. He would establish the principle that the rule of law should apply to almost everyone, just not the leader of his party.

According to this alternate proposition. If you are the President Of The United States and you lose your reelection, you can violate the law and constitution to try to stay in power. And if you are successful, well then maybe you get to be president for life and if you fail, there is no repercussion. This proposition is also well known to the world and it is called dictatorship.

Mr. Jordan hopes to camouflage his assault on the rule of law by falsely claiming that Donald Trump is the victim of unequal justice. And Hunter Biden is beneficiary. It is a claim as transparently political as it is devoid of any factual basis. And it is cynical based on the belief that the American people cannot discern fact from fiction. But I am betting on America history has shown that those who bet against her are rarely successful and more often end up covered in shame.

Video:

Jim Jordan’s scheme isn’t just about helping Trump. It is also about expanding presidential power and ending democracy. Rep. Schiff perfectly labeled it. Jordan hopes that the American people are too dumb to separate fact from fiction. They get blinded by the idea that Biden and Trump are two sides of the same coin and send Trump back to the White House.

The entire nation needs to see that what Jim Jordan is doing is attempting to end democracy through a bogus claim of weaponization of the government.

This isn’t about weaponization of government. It’s about the democracy that Jim Jordan is trying to destroy for Donald Trump.