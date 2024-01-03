Biden Plans A Brilliant Move On The Anniversary Of Trump’s Insurrection

Facebook

President Biden isn’t letting the anniversary of Trump’s insurrection pass unnoticed. The President will be holding a campaign event on the third anniversary of 1/6.

President Biden Will Mark The Anniversary Of Trump’s Bloody Insurrection

The Biden campaign announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “On Saturday, January 6, President Biden will travel to Pennsylvania near Valley Forge where he will mark the three-year anniversary of when–at the urging of Donald Trump–a violent mob breached our nation’s Capitol. On Monday, January 8, the President will take the campaign’s message to South Carolina where he will deliver remarks at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, a venue that embodies the stakes for the nation at this moment.

How Many People Died Or Were Injured On 1/6?

The nation should never forget that at least seven people lost their lives in relation to the 1/6 attack that evidence points to Trump inciting, according to a bipartisan Senate report. Trump’s words and actions got people killed, and the nation needs to be reminded of the lives lost and at least 174 injuries suffered because of the former president’s desire to remain in power illegally.

Biden Campaign: We Are Campaigning Like Our Democracy Depends On It

Biden Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said during a press call with reporters:

On January 6, 2021, we witnessed a very different vision of America – one defined by revenge, retribution, and a rebuke of our very democracy. This Saturday will mark the three-year anniversary of when–with encouragement from Donald Trump–a violent mob breached our nation’s Capitol. It was the first time in our nation’s history that a president tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach our Capitol. But at the urging of Donald Trump, insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, did.

America watched as 2,000 rioters launched a violent attack on the Capitol as our duly elected Congress carried out the sacred ritual of our republic and certified the Electoral College vote. 140 police officers were assaulted by rioters and five people died as a result of the events on January 6 – including Capitol police officers. When Joe Biden ran for president four years ago, he said, ‘We’re in a battle for the soul of America.’ And as we look toward November 2024, we still are. The threat Donald Trump posed in 2020 to American democracy has only grown more dire in the years since.

…

Our message is clear and it is simple: We are running a campaign like the fate of our democracy depends on it. Because it does.

Trump’s Attacks On Democracy Will Be A Central 2024 Issue

The move to hold an event marking the 1/6 anniversary is brilliant. It is good politics and the right move to protect democracy. The media rarely links Trump’s campaign to his attacks on democracy and illegal efforts to stay in power. The Biden campaign isn’t assuming that Americans will inheritanly understand the election’s stakes. President Biden and Vice President Harris are defining the election and reminding voters that Trump is more authoritarian thug than a viable democratic option.

