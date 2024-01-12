House GOP Walked Right Into Trap Set By Hunter Biden

Facebook

Representatives James Comer and Jim Jordan et al appear to have walked right into a rather clever trap set by Hunter Biden’s legal team after the President’s son made a surprise appearance on Wednesday, offering to testify in public.

“BREAKING: Hunter Biden just delivered a devastating blow to the contempt proceedings. This new letter from his counsel Abbe Lowell shows that the House GOP walked into a trap,” CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen wrote.

Hunter Biden’s legal team sent a letter to Jordan and James, laying out, per Eisen’s thread, the following issues:

1. “the subpoena predates the formal impeachment inquiry

That means that this particular subpoena is a nullity”

The new letter really gets into that. As it points out, the subpoena predates the formal impeachment inquiry That means that this particular subpoena is a nullity 3/x pic.twitter.com/YbXGkplevu — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) January 12, 2024

2. “As if that weren’t bad enough, the letter also points out that the Oversight Committee has seemingly offered a public hearing but is backtracking on their word”

3. “And the coup de grâce—Hunter is offering to negotiate new testimony or deposition

He’s put the committee in a box & criminal contempt will not be enforced by DOJ in these circumstances”

Jordan and Comer were attempting to hold Hunter Biden in contempt for not responding to a subpoena — an irony because Jim Jordan defied his own subpoena over a much more relevant matter that impacted a majority of voters — after two GOP-led House committees they chair (House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Accountability Committee) voted to approve a contempt resolution on Wednesday evening.

The contempt proceeding “suffers from fatal legal infirmities,” Eisen explained on Thursday.

Hunter Biden wants to testify publicly because James Comer has a history of mischaracterizing and even lying about witness statements from closed-door interviews. The Republican Chairman has also lied about the existence of a closed-door interview. He said he would release transcripts of closed-door interviews but did not. He even managed to lie about attending a closed-door interview.

House Republicans have one week until a shutdown, but they are spending their resources trolling Hunter Biden and “libs” on Twitter and trying to haul in members of the President’s family, including his late son’s widow, because they haven’t yet found anything over which they could even show-impeach Biden. All they need is something that looks bad, it doesn’t have to be bad, because they aren’t holding themselves to the rules and norms to which Democrats as a whole tend to hold themselves. But Republicans can’t even manage that.

One week until a shutdown, and House Republicans are spending their time trolling… “libs.” pic.twitter.com/2wc6l7aKTw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden has managed to trip the two Chairs, who are so eager to assist Donald Trump they don’t seem capable of looking where they’re going. The only good thing here for House Republicans is they have no shame, so they won’t suffer the embarrassment that most of us would suffer if we, in front of the nation, slipped on our own banana peel while our target danced away singing.

