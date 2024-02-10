Chris Wallace Falsely Claims That Biden Is More Mentally Compromised Than Trump

CNN’s Chris Wallace said that it seems Biden makes more mistakes and is more mentally compromised than Trump, which is flat-out wrong.

Wallace said of Biden, “It’s not the same because he makes more mistakes and seems more compromised.”

Kara Swisher responded, “More mistakes than Trump? No.”

Wallace said, “I’m not talking the issues. I’m talking mental acuity.”

Chris Wallace then pointed to Biden confusing the names of world leaders as his evidence.

Video:

Me and Bret Stephens discuss — what else this week? — Biden and Trump age issues on The Chris Wallace show. Tune in to our show at 10 am and 5 pm ET today on @CNN. pic.twitter.com/ICMdJgaX61 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 10, 2024



Trump slurs his words at each media appearance, has trouble forming thoughts and doesn’t know what day it is during a speech on Friday night.

Chris Wallace’s comments are an example of the media seeing what it wants to see. The corporate press wants Donald Trump back in office, and if they have to look the other way on his apparent mental decline, that is precisely what they will do.

The best way for the White House to end this nonsense is to put Biden out there in front of the American people. Have the President do more press conferences and gaggles before the cameras. Have Biden give more campaign speeches.

Donald Trump is imploding. All Biden has to do is disprove the media narrative, and this issue goes away in voters’ minds.

