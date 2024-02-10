Trump Has A Second Severe Cognitive Episode In Less Than 24 Hours

For the second time in less than 24 hours, Trump had a serious cognitive episode while campaigning.

Trump said:

And then I hear that they like Obama better. They should like Obama better. You know why? Because he didn’t ask for anything. We were like the stupid country of the world, and we’re not going to be the stupid country of the world any longer. We’re not going to be. Got bad under, under this guy.

So he now wants to send them 50, 60 billion dollars. I have to say one thing.

Video:

In less than 24 hours, Trump didn’t know what day it was or what time it was, slurred his words, and now thinks that Barack Obama is still president.

Media like The New York Times and Chris Wallace continue to look the other way as Trump shows signs at every speech he gives of having serious cognitive issues.

Trump is making more mistakes on the campaign trail and is more out of touch with reality than second-term Ronald Reagan, and former president Reagan had Alzheimer’s.

Donald Trump’s mental decline is evident and anyone in the media who insists on talking about Biden instead is revealing their bias.

