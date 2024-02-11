White House Blasts Trump For Threatening To Let Russia Invade NATO Allies

The White House blasted Trump’s NATO threat as endangering America’s national security, global security, and the US economy.

Trump said at his rally in South Carolina, “One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, Well sir, uh, if we don’t pay, and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us? I said, you didn’t pay? You’re delinquent? He said, yes. Let’s say that happened. No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.”

Video of Trump:

Trump says he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies: I said I would not protect our NATO allies. In fact, I would encourage Russia to do whatever the hell they want pic.twitter.com/ak1a3Mtwzq To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates responded to Trump’s threat, “President Biden has restored our alliances and made us stronger in the world because he knows every commander in chief’s first responsibility is to keep the American people safe and hold true to the values that unite us. Thanks to President Biden’s experienced leadership, NATO is now the largest and most vital it has ever been. Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged – and it endangers American national security, global stability, and our economy at home. Rather than calling for wars and promoting deranged chaos, President Biden will continue to bolster American leadership and stand up *for* our national security interests – not against them.”

The media tends to ignore Trump as a threat to global security, but what Trump said in South Carolina matches up with his view of NATO. Trump has gotten more extreme since leaving office in that he is now threatening to let Russia invade a NATO ally and he will do nothing.

Trump’s comments have to be music to Putin’s ears, because if the former president returns to the White House that means there will be no one attempting to keep the NATO alliance strong in the United States. Putin and other authoritarians could run wild and Trump would allow it to happen.

Instead of obsessing about Biden’s age, the media should be discussing Trump’s threat to destroy NATO.

