Biden Devastates Trump With New Bloodbath Ad

Republicans said that they wanted Trump’s bloodbath comments put into context, so the Biden campaign did it for them.

Watch the ad:

Donald Trump has shown us who he is, time and time again. pic.twitter.com/pBqyMTloHX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2024

What Is The Context For Trump’s Bloodbath Comment?

In a statement, the Biden campaign listed the context for Trump’s bloodbath remark:



– Throughout his 2016 campaign, Trump encouraged his supporters to “knock the crap out” of protestors. Trump accepted no responsibility for violence at his rallies and said he would pay supporters’ legal bills if they attacked protesters after egging them on.

– Trump said there was “blame on both sides” after violent riots by white nationalists and neo-Nazi marchers in Charlottesville.

– Trump celebrated a Republican who attacked a reporter, “Any guy that can do a body slam, he is my type!”

– At a debate, Trump refused to condemn white supremacist violence by far-right groups like the Proud Boys, telling them to “stand back and stand by.”

– At a rally before his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, Trump told them, “You’ll never take back our country with weaknessâ€¦If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

– Trump suggested that the Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley should be executed.

– Trump has suggested violence would erupt if numerous court cases against him did not go his way.

– Trump says he wants to be a dictator and praises them repeatedly.

– Trump has dehumanized his political opponents, calling them vermin, and said they should be rounded up and imprisoned, and described migrants as “not people.”

– This weekend, Trump again opened his rally saying he would pardon violent rioters who attacked police officers and said, “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole â€” that’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Republicans are trying to defend Trump by claiming that he was talking about the auto industry, but bloodbath is not a commonly used term when talking about domestic policy. Trump has nearly a decade-long history of making comments about political violence or attempting to incite political violence.

The context of what Trump was saying was not lost on anyone who has been paying attention since 2015.

The ad is devastating because the Trump campaign is already on the defensive about the bloodbath comment, and they don’t have an answer for how President Biden is defining Trump as an un-American threat to the nation ahead of the election.

