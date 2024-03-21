Trump’s Presidential Campaign Has Massive Money Problems

The latest fundraising numbers reveal that Donald Trump has raised less than half as much money as President Biden in February.

How Much Money Did Trump Raise?

Donald Trump raised $20.3 million in February 2024, less than half of President Biden’s $53 million raised over the same month.

Fox News reported:

The presumptive GOP nominee’s campaign and Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee brought in $20.33 million last month.

The fundraising haul represents a massive increase from prior months. In January, Trump brought in $13.875 million. In December, Trump raked in nearly $10.5 million.

At the end of February, Trump had a combined $41.9 million cash-on-hand.

How Did The Biden Campaign React To Trump’s Fundraising?

The Biden campaign pointed to Trump’s toxic agenda.

Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler said in a statement:

“If Donald Trump put up these kinds of numbers on The Apprentice, he’d fire himself. But here’s why he ain’t got it: his extreme, toxic agenda of banning abortion, slashing Social Security, and promoting political violence is repelling donors and doing exactly *nothing* to earn support from the voters who will decide this election.

“When he’s not hiding out in Mar-a-Lago, he’s calling into white supremecist radio to traffic in antisemitic tropes or saying there’ll be a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses. Even if he had the money, it’s not a message the voters would buy.”

Why Is Trump Struggling To Raise Money?

There are several reasons why Donald Trump is struggling to raise money. Trump has been relentless for years with appeals to his donors for cash. Despite being warned that he was burning out and exhausting his donor base, Donald Trump continued to pound his small donors with requests for cash. The result is that his small donors have stopped opening their wallets to him with the same frequency.

Trump fatigue is a real problem in the Republican Party. Trump is running unopposed, but still losing 20%-30% of Republican primary voters. Even Republicans who support Trump have expressed a desire for change and a new face at the top of the party.

The Trump fundraising numbers suggest that while his supporters will still show up and vote for him in the fall, many of them are not enthused enough to financially support him.

People who donate to a campaign are also some of the most committed supporters who are most likely to vote.

Campaign fundraising matters because it is direct money to a candidate that can be used for candidate advertising and get-out-the-vote operations.

Trump only has less than one-third as much cash as President Biden.

Without free media coverage to make up the difference, Donald Trump may not be able to organize and get Republican voters to the polls in the fall.

